CHICAGO (CBS) — Not everybody gets to kickback and enjoy the holiday weekend.

Chicago police officers will be working overtime to crackdown on crime in the wake of recent violence.

The city’s police superintendent said 1,400 additional police officers will be deployed across the city to keep people safe.

“While there are no credible threats to Chicago, out an abundance of caution, we’ll also have an elevated presence at large scale public events throughout the city,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

He said the public can expect to see extra police everywhere from the lakefront to CTA stations. And more undercover officers will be hitting the streets as well.