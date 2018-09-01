CHICAGO (CBS) — Keep the umbrellas handy this weekend – rain showers are expected for most of Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms are expected to redevelop late Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The largest thunderstorm coverage area is likely to be mainly north of I-80.

Torrential downpours, like the ones that happened Friday night, could cause flooding.

1235 pm CDT – Here is a video update on shower and thunderstorm trends through tonight. pic.twitter.com/Tdbo7r5bMn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 1, 2018

The NWS added there is also a hazardous weather outlook for northeast Illinois and northwestern Indiana.

That means elevated thunderstorms and a risk of hail will be in the area as a risk for elevated flooding.