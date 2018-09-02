CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular jogging trail becomes a crime scene as police search for the man who attacked a woman along the lakefront.

Some people who live in the area now worried for their own safety.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from the Lakeview neighborhood with the details.

It’s a high traffic area and because of a crime that happened in broad daylight is particularly shocking.

The aftermath of a reportedly violent struggle provides a sharp contrast to the serene area where police say it happened.

At North Recreation Drive near Irving Park Road, police said a 30-year-old female jogger was assaulted just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators said in an area where you’d normally find runners, bikers and recreation, a man found a victim, pushed her to the ground and began to choke her.

“I’m extremely surprised by that just because this is such a high traffic area,” said Robyn McFarland, who walks along the path. “I can’t really let it change my behavior. I’ll be more aware. Hopefully police are going to monitor the area more closely and that the neighbors, we all have to band together and watch out for each other.”

Police describe the attacker as about 25 years old. He was wearing a bright red shirt, light facial hair and had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Chicago Police Department.