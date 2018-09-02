CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed during a carjacking in Homan Square Sunday afternoon.

The victim was inside a gray colored SUV in the 3700 block of West Lexington around 2:04 p.m. when an unknown number of offenders approached him and demanded the vehicle.

The offenders stabbed the victim multiple times in the buttocks. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago Police.

The offenders fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Area North Detectives are investigating the incident.