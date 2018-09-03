CHICAGO (CBS)–Two girls were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The girls, 11 and 17, were shot as they stood outside the 1700 block of South Perry Avenue around 10:30 p.m., police said.

The 11-year-old was shot in the chest. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in serious condition, police said. The older girl was shot in the right hand and elbow and was taken to Roseland Hospital.

She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. A woman at the scene of the shooting could be heard screaming ‘my baby got shot.’

No further information was available as Area South detectives were investigating.