CHICAGO (CBS)–Former Naperville mayor George Pradel is in hospice care, according to a letter his family posted online.

“As you may know, our dad, A. George Pradel (known to most as “George,” “Officer Friendly,” or even “Mayor Pradel”) is currently in hospice care. Several weeks ago, he was admitted to Edward Hospital, suffering from severe pain in his back and neck. Doctors found a cancerous tumor. The cancer quickly spread to his whole body,” the letter says.

Pradel, 80, is in too much pain to see visitors, according to the online letter signed by Pradel’s sons George and Gary and daughter Carol. According to the letter, his family is trying to keep him comfortable during their remaining time with him.

The family on Sunday invited the public to send messages to Pradel, who served as Naperville’s mayor for 20 years. By Monday afternoon, about 110,000 people had visited a website the family had set up.

“Our family is overwhelmed (to say the least) by the love and support we’ve seen from all of you,” a message posted to the website Monday by Pradel’s family reads.