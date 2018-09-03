CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwestern graduate student was gunned down on a Chicago street over the weekend after getting caught in the middle of crossfire of another shooting, Chicago Police said.

The promising young researcher was new to the Chicago area and was an incoming PHD student. The president of the university said he is shocked and saddened by the student’s tragic death.

25-year-old Shane Colombo came to Northwestern with impressive credentials in the study of psychology; but his plans to start a doctoral program were cut short when he was shot and killed while waiting for a bus in the 7600 block of North Clark Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

In a statement, the President and Provost of Northwestern University said, “We condemn this awful and senseless act of violence. This is a terrible loss for our community. We all feel grief and heartbreak for Shane and his loved ones.”

The student was from Riverside, California. He died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Northwestern says there is no higher priority at the university than student safety; but when gunshots start flying off-campus, that type of violence is tough to prevent.

Police say the incident is under investigation.