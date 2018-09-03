CHICAGO (CBS)–Tornado warnings have been canceled for Lake and McHenry Counties.
Cook, DuPage and Will Counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings.
Potential Tornado Over Lakemoor or Near Long Lake Moving E At 20 MPH. Mobile Homes May Be Damaged. Damage to Roofs, Windows, & Vehicles will Occur. Tree Damage is Likely. This Possible Tornado Will… @cbschicago#ilwxhttps://t.co/J5dhDfpan3
Potential Tornado Over Mchenry Moving E At 15 MPH. Mobile Homes May Be Damaged. Damage to Roofs, Windows, & Vehicles will Occur. Tree Damage is Likely. This Possible Tornado will Be Near. Prairie… @cbschicago#ilwxhttps://t.co/7oyw1FhL3v