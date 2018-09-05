CHICAGO (CBS)–A skimming device was discovered on the front door of a Wicker Park bank, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The device, used to steal debit card numbers and other personal information attached to checking accounts, was found on the vestibule door of the Fifth-Third bank at 1209 N. Milwaukee Ave., police said.

It was discovered by a bank customer who swiped his card on the device used to unlock the front door after business hours, according to police.

The bank patron picked up the device and called police.

No other devices were found on the ATM inside the bank, according to police.