CHICAGO (CBS)–Students returning to school Wednesday in Chicago’s West Rogers Park were greeted with a special treat.

Chicago-based non-profit group Back 2 School Illinois treated the kids at Dewitt Clinton Elementary with a year’s worth of free school supplies.

Teacher Jason Zak wrote a letter to the non-profit describing the need for supplies among the school’s student body, which is comprised of mostly ESL students from immigrant families.

“We have a lot of students from around the world, and we have over 40 languages here,” Zak said. “Unfortunately, many of our students who come over here have never attended school before, so they don’t know what’s required.”

The mission of Back 2 School Illinois is to help underprivileged students excel in school and boost kids’ self-esteem.