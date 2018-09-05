CHICAGO (CBS)–Wednesday, Sept. 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day, America.

Pie in the sky! 🍕

On #NationalCheesePizzaDay, we join the @USAirForce Senior Airman Jordan Smith as he cooks in flight for his #KC10 refueler crew. #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/nDjW1gU4U1 — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) September 5, 2018

Why not celebrate by making made-from-scratch pizza at home tonight? Here’s a simple recipe from the Food Network that only requires a few ingredients:

4 cups bread flour

1 teaspoon sugar

1 envelope of instant dry yeast

2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 cups of water

2 tablespoons+2 teaspoons of olive oil

Chicagoans can celebrate pizza with a trip to the U.S. Pizza Museum. To the dismay of New Yorkers, the museum opened in Chicago last month. The Pizza Museum offers free admission, but requires advance online reservations for a particular time.

Happy #NationalCheesePizzaDay!