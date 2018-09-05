ON TRIALChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke Accused Of Murder After Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (CBS)–A video released Wednesday by the city’s police oversight agency shows a shirtless Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo grabbing a man by his head while pushing him toward the ground during an altercation that happened in July.

Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo was in a bar fight in July. Video of the scuffle was released on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

The video from the July scuffle reveals the first images captured of the incident on Chicago’s northwest side, which thrust Rialmo back into the spotlight three days after a Cook County Judge acquitted him of beating two men in a bar two months earlier.

According to the police report, a verbal altercation started inside Teaser’s Bar before it spilled outside after Rialmo and two others were escorted out.

They ran into each other again outside a nearby restaurant, and punches were thrown.

The incident was the latest in a string of controversial incidents involving Rialmo, who could still be fired from the police department for fatally shooting a bat-wielding teen and a neighbor while on duty in December 2015.

 