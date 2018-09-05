(CBS) — A time-lapse video of the storms that soaked Chicago on Labor Day has been shared by the National Weather Service on Facebook.

There was even a very brief, and relatively very weak, tornado that hit Chicago’s West Side–starting at Cicero Avenue, crossing the Eisenhower near Pulaski and ending near Garfield Park. Here is a map of the path.

Meteorologist Geoff Bansen, who posted the video, called the footage “jaw dropping’

The storms caused flooding in the city and northern suburbs. This was the wettest Labor Day on record in Chicago, with measured 24-hour rainfall of 1.79 inches at O’Hare topping the Chicago record of 1.49 in 1912.

Marengo experienced five inches of rain, while Woodstock saw about four inches.

That same area is due for more storms on Wednesday.