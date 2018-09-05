ON TRIALChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke Accused Of Murder After Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
(CBS) — A time-lapse video of the storms that soaked Chicago on Labor Day has been shared by the National Weather Service on Facebook.

There was even a very brief, and relatively very weak, tornado that hit Chicago’s West Side–starting at Cicero Avenue, crossing the Eisenhower near Pulaski and ending near Garfield Park.  Here is a map of the path.

tornado path Incredible Time Lapse Video Of Chicago Labor Day Storms; Map Of Rare Chicago Tornado

The path of a tornado on Labor Day weekend on the West Side. — Click to enlarge (Credit: National Weather Service)

Meteorologist Geoff Bansen, who posted the video, called the footage “jaw dropping’

The storms caused flooding in the city and northern suburbs.  This was the wettest Labor Day on record in Chicago, with measured 24-hour rainfall of 1.79 inches at O’Hare topping the Chicago record of 1.49 in 1912.

Marengo experienced five inches of rain, while Woodstock saw about four inches.

That same area is due for more storms on Wednesday.

 