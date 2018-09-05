CHICAGO (CBS) — The question remains regarding who will take over as Chicago’s mayor. Some are betting the winner has not officially announced a campaign yet.

2 Investigator Brad Edwards reports some of the mayoral candidate prospects already have funding and with a little paperwork, could use their cash for a campaign to run for the mayoral position.

“With no disrespect to the current list of candidates, I think it’s highly likely that the next mayor of Chicago is not someone who is currently declared for the office,” stated Political Consultant Eric Adelstein of AL Media.

Adelstein whispered some possible names, including City Treasurer Kurt Summers, who currently has nearly $200,000 on hand. He also mentioned Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who has nearly $200,000, as well.

When asked if Preckwinkle would run for mayor, she responded, “No, I’ve got a job.”

Attorney General Lisa Madigan is leaving office after four years, but she has $2.2 million on hand.

Current Illinois Comptroller and former City Clerk, Susana Mendoza, has nearly $1.4 million.

Rahm Emanuel, who has many more millions, says you can’t buy the office. He stated his successor will be someone who “has the judgement, who has the character, and who has the capacity to learn. Because you will learn. I’ve learned a lot.”

“The reason I can’t start speculating on names is because I’ve been in this business a long time and I’ve never met a Chicago politician who didn’t look in the mirror and see a mayor,” said Adelstein.

The filing deadline to join the Chicago mayoral race is November 26th. 12,500 signatures are needed to get on the ballot, meaning about 25,000 to withstand a challenge.