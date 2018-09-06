Actor Burt Reynolds attends a special screening of “The Longest Yard” May 24, 2005, in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

(CBS) — Burt Reynolds, who starred in 1970s classics such as “Deliverance,” “The Longest Yard,” and “Smokey and The Bandit” has died. He was 82.

The Hollywood Reporter said Reynolds, who received an Oscar nomination when he portrayed porn director Jack Horner in Boogie Nights, died Thursday in Jupiter, Fla.

CBS News confirmed the actor’s death through his publicist

NEW: Actor Burt Reynolds is dead at 82, his publicist confirms to CBS News. pic.twitter.com/Q600hrpU03 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 6, 2018

Reynolds rose to fame in the ‘70s and had a prolific career. He was currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is out in theaters in 2019.

In 1972, Reynolds posed nude in “Comsopolitan” magazine. That issue reportedly sold 1.3 million copies. He later said in an interview that he regretted doing the photo shoot.

