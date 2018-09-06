CHICAGO (CBS) — ProjectArt announced its free after-school arts program will begin classes for the 2018-2019 school year starting on September 13 in public libraries in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and Pittsburgh.

The non-profit organization is partnering with public libraries to provide an environment where students can learn about and create art after school.

According to a press release from ProjectArt, the art program reaches children ages 4-17 from minority and low-income communities in their own neighborhood libraries.

There are currently four libraries in Chicago offering free, after-school art programs, including in Chicago Lawn, Little Village, Northtown, and Richard M. Daley. 180 students have enrolled so far.

The classes are taught by resident teaching artists from the neighborhoods in which they work with ProjectArt students. Lessons range from color-theory and clay-modeling, to drawing and painting. A group exhibition will be on display at the end of the school year in June 2019.

RESIDENT ARTISTS IN CHICAGO:

Gabriela Ibarra, Chicago Lawn Library

Chiara Galimberti, Little Village Library

Peregrine Berma, Northtown Library

Zakkiyyah Najeebah, Richard M. Daley Library

To learn more about ProjectArt, please visit projectart.org or email info@projectart.org