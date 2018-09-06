CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke might find himself behind bars during his murder trial in the death of Laquan McDonald, after giving two media interviews just days before jury selection started.

Prosecutors have said the interviews with the Chicago Tribune and WFLD-TV violated a “decorum order” barring anyone in the case from speaking publicly about it.

Special prosecutor Joseph McMahon has asked Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan to revoke or increase Van Dkye’s bond. At a hearing on that request on Saturday, the judge delayed ruling at least until Thursday.

Defense attorneys have argued Van Dyke was simply exercising his First Amendment rights.

Meantime, a pool of 200 potential jurors were given questionnaires on Wednesday to kick off the jury selection process.

“Questions about their personal lives, their beliefs, what magazines they read, what television shows they watch, whether or not they own a gun, whether or not they’re members of the NRA,” CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said. “All to get into their heads to see if there’s a bias there that could hurt one side or the other.”

Gaughan will begin questioning potential jurors in private on Monday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the courthouse as jury selection began, many of them saying jurors should factor in how the public feels about justice when they weigh the decision about their verdict.

Van Dyke’s attorneys have asked for a change of venue, arguing the officer cannot get a fair trial from a Cook County jury. Gaughan has said he won’t rule on that request until after jury selection begins. Van Dyke could still opt for a bench trial.