CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers indicted and stripped of their powers.

They’re accused of taking bribes and illegally sharing crash report information for kickbacks.

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has learned they’re reassigned to desk duty at the Office of Emergency Management.

Instead of working the streets like they’ve done for years, they’re on desk duty assigned to take police reports over the phone.

In the spring of 2014 Chicago police officer Kevin Tate was hailed as a hero for helping to save two young boys from a burning building.

“We went around the side of the house where they were, and you could see them pushing the rest of the glass out the window,” said Tate.

That was then. This is now.

Defendant Kevin Tate, along with defendant Milot Cadichon, also a Chicago police officer, is charged with taking bribes.

The indictment said the two officers would get traffic crash reports which included personal information of accident victims and give those reports to a man named Richard Burton.

According to his website, Burton is the owner of National Referral Service, which is a company that gets paid to recruit clients for attorneys.

The indictment spells out that both Tate and Cadichon would sometimes send Burton the traffic reports by text.

Between 2015 and October of 2017 it said Tate was paid at least $6,000 and Cadichon $7,300.

Police said the officers have a clean record with the department.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson issued a statement expressing his disappointment and said if the allegations are true, the officers have abused the public’s trust.