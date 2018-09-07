CHICAGO (CBS)–A 61-year-old Plainfield man was found dead in the parking lot of Pheasant Run Resort, an upscale golf club and hotel in suburban St. Charles.

The man, identified as Earl K. Hagen, was found with injuries to his upper body on Sept. 6 around 9:20 p.m., according to St. Charles Police. The injuries suggest he may have been struck by a vehicle, police said.

The St. Charles Police Department is working with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office to investigate the circumstances of Hagen’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.