(CNN) — President Donald Trump says he’s poised to slap additional tariffs on $267 billion in Chinese goods, widening a trade war between the two countries.

The Trump administration has already imposed tariffs of $50 billion on Chinese imports and is considering imposing $200 billion more.

On Friday, the president told reporters aboard Air Force One that those tariffs “will take place very soon depending on what happens.”

“I hate to do this, but behind that there is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want,” Trump said.

China has responded to the tariffs with equal measure.

© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.