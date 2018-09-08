CHICAGO (CBS) — Deadly and dangerously high waves on Lake Michigan pound the shoreline.

And city officials are warming people to be extremely cautious while out near the water.

One man died early this morning after a large wave swept him into the lake at North Avenue Beach.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story from Ohio Street Beach.

Despite the overcast skies, there are lots of people walking outside near the lakefront but they stuck close to the stairs.

Earlier Saturday morning, rescuers struggled with the choppy water so much that instead of divers, they had to use a helicopter and heat sensors to find the missing man.

It took two hours to find the man who was swept into Lake Michigan between Oak Street and North Avenue Beach around 5:30 a.m. It’s unclear if he was jogging out for a walk or something else. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital.

He’s been identified a 26-year-old Raniro Calixto.

The National Weather Service estimates winds are whipping waves between six to nine feet in some places and that could build.

“I was watching as I was approaching it. It didn’t look like it was going that high,” said Keene Roadman. “Then around the corner I saw the waves go 10 or 12 feet and I said ‘oh god. In over my head.'”

A woman said the weather ruined her plans to take promotional photos, but she’d rather play it safe.

“I wanted to take pictures right off near the stepping stairs,” said Brandy Martin of Big Redd Entertainment. “But the water is extremely high…we might as well call it a day.”