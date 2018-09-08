CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for armed men robbing on Chicago’s near West Side.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the latest.

Six armed robberies over the last six days in the area according to an alert sent out by police.

“There’s just a lot of things that happen,” said King Auto co-owner Herevasken Avakiam. “We see a lot of drugs, lots of graffiti, lots of break-ins, window break ins.”

The’re used to the problems at King Auto on the near West Side. “We put security systems on all four corners of the building,” said Avakiam, who added that they bought more cameras Saturday after a string of armed robberies in the area. They’re at Lake and Hoyne.

Under the tracks, a mix of industrial and a little residential. Signs of security are all around, but still six armed robberies since Monday.

After leaving the body shop CBS 2 mapped out the other locations and found the robberies are all within a few blocks of each other. All in the early morning hours, men pulling out guns and demanding people’s stuff.

But the area has seen a 36 percent decrease in crime from last year. Robberies are included in that decline. Still this last week, it’s been unsettling.

“I’ve been taking Grand, the main streets, places I know people will see me,” said Emily Denny.

After all these robberies, police are reminding people that if you are approached by someone, look for something that stands out about them.

Maybe a scar or tattoo, something wrong with their teeth, a limp in their walk, something that can help police identify them.

CBS 2 reached out to 27th ward alderman Walter Burnett Jr. for comment but so far no response. There have been no arrests made.

Victims describe the suspects as men between 16 and 20 years old.