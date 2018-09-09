At least one person was injured in a shooting in Maywood.

MAYWOOD (CBS) — At least one person was shot in the area of Lake Street and 1st Avenue in Maywood Sunday night.

One person was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with gunshot wounds in unknown condition, according to the Maywood Fire Department. Two others were taken to Westlake Hospital with unknown injuries.

Witnesses on scene say they saw an exchange of gunfire between a man and officers who responded to the area. Over a dozen shell casings could be seen in the street where the shooting occurred outside of a nearby Burger King.

The Maywood Police Department has not yet released any details regarding the shooting or how it unfolded. Illinois State Police said their Public Integrity Task Force has been requested to investigate the incident, but further information could not be released due to the ongoing investigation.