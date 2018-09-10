CHICAGO (CBS) — Three students were shot outside Chatham Academy High School on Chicago’s South Side Monday afternoon around 4 p.m..

Chicago Police confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot in the left shoulder and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old was shot in the right arm and left armpit and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. A 17-year-old male was shot int he upper left leg and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Chicago Police, the shooting incident happened at Langley and East 91st Street.

Officers said the victims were walking when a light colored sedan pulled up and one shooter fired several rounds at the victims.

Chatham Academy is located at 9034 South Langley.

#BREAKING: Principal of #Chatham Academy confirms 3 students were shot just as school let out. 2 rushed back into school by friends for first aid. Third student found in alley. At least one person in critical. @CBSNews @cbschicago #chicagocrime pic.twitter.com/f7z3o2HIlk — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 10, 2018

This is a developing story …