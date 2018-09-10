CHICAGO (CBS)–Questions remain after one person was shot near Lake Street and 1st Avenue in Maywood on Sunday night.

Cell phone video shot by someone at a Walgreens near the shooting shows a person running near the scene. He later drops to the ground after gunshots are heard.

Witnesses said they saw an exchange of gunfire between a man and officers who responded to the area. Over a dozen shell casings could be seen in the street outside a nearby Burger King where the shooting occurred.

The Maywood Police Department has not yet released any details regarding the shooting or how it unfolded. Illinois State Police said their Public Integrity Task Force has been requested to investigate the incident, but further information could not be released due to the ongoing investigation.

Witness Daniela Peralta said she saw people running from the Burger King.

“We saw the employees and there was another guy that was guy talking to them and he was the one that told us it was a bb gun that the robber had,” Peralta said. “It was supposedly a robbery and he had shot the girl a couple of times that’s why she was freaking out and kept saying that they shot her.”

The condition of that person is still unknown. Witnesses reported seeing one man transported to the hospital.

Crime scene tape was still wrapped around the Burger King Monday morning.

