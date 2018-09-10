CBS (CHICAGO)–The latest rankings of the top schools in the country came out today, and five Illinois universities made the cut.

U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 Best Colleges rankings placed the University of Chicago in third place, along with Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale.

Harvard took the second spot and Princeton maintained its position as number one.

Other Illinois universities that landed in the top 100 list include the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, which was ranked 46th. Loyola University Chicago tied for 89th, and the Illinois Institute of Technology tied for 96th.

DePaul University came in 119th, and The University of Illinois Chicago was ranked 129th. Illinois State University placed 171st.

The report lets users search for schools by location, cost, acceptance rate and major.

Northwestern University came in 10th place, tying with John Hopkins University.