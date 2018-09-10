CHICAGO (CBS)–Potential jurors in one of the most anticipated trials in recent Chicago history are continuing to be questioned today.

Jury selection for the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke started Wednesday, and continues into this week. Protesters calling for Van Dyke’s conviction have been gathering outside the Leighton Criminal Court House since the first day.

A pool of 200 potential jurors were given questionnaires last week to kick off the jury selection process.

“Questions about their personal lives, their beliefs, what magazines they read, what television shows they watch, whether or not they own a gun, whether or not they’re members of the NRA,” CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said. “All to get into their heads to see if there’s a bias there that could hurt one side or the other.”

Judge Vincent Gaughan will begin questioning potential jurors in private on Monday.

Van Dyke, 40, is accused of killing Laquan McDonald nearly four years ago.

Defense attorneys for Van Dyke say an impartial jury can’t be found in Cook County because of the widespread publicity the case has received.

But Judge Gaughan has held off so far on allowing their request for a new venue.

At any time during the jury questioning process, Van Dyke can opt for a bench trial to put the decision in the hands of the judge.

That choice remains open to van Dyke all the way up until a jury is sworn-in.