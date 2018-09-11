CHICAGO (CBS) — Hotel workers at another Chicago hotel are joining the Chicago hotel workers’ strike, as housekeepers, servers, cooks, and doormen demand better benefits.

Workers at the Cambria Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel are joining the 25 downtown Chicago convention and boutique hotel workers that have been on strike since last Friday.

Thousands of workers from the Hyatt Regency Chicago, JW Marriott, Sheraton Grand, and Hilton Chicago, among others, are asking for year-round health insurance, sick days to see a doctor, and higher wages.

Tuesday marked day five of the strike. Workers say they will strike for as long as it takes to reach an agreement. Union contracts with UNITE HERE Local 1 expired on August 31.

For a full list of striking hotels, visit www.ChicagoHotelStrike.org

