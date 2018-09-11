CHICAGO (CBS)–Dozens of Metra passengers were stuck at Millenium Station Monday night–some waiting for up to two hours–while an electrical failure halted Metra Electric Line trains to University Park.

A Metra spokesperson said Tuesday morning the issues have been resolved, and inbound and outbound trains were running as usual.

The electrical outage also affected South Shore Line passengers who take eastbound 121 and westbound 22 trains.

Passenger Brian DeVries said he was taking the train from Chicago to Michigan City when the train he was on made a sudden stop.

“They backed us up to 75th street, but we weren’t on the platform, so they brought a Metra train out and stopped at 75th so we could climb down

into the Metra train and over onto the station’s platform,” DeVries said.

Eric Williams got off work late and was disappointed to find Metra was having problems.

“It was just totally surprising,” Williams said. “I couldn’t understand why such a large company wouldn’t have any contingency plans in place to where an emergency like this would happen.”