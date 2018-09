CHICAGO (CBS) — James Bell, 71, is missing.

He was last seen leaving Gottlieb Hospital in Melrose Park on Sept. 10.

He frequents Shorewinds Towers and Apartments, at 70th Street and South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood, police say.

He also visits a wellness center at 500 E. 47th Street.

If seen, please contact Chicago Police: 312 747 8380.