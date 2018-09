CHICAGO (CBS) — Classes have been canceled at Coleman Elementary School in Elgin Thursday because of mold in the school.

The school district said it was trying to get rid of it in several classrooms when they found more mold in common areas in the older part of the building.

Officials say they are closing the school as a precaution and that the risk of harm is low.

Workers will need the extra day to treat the mold and reduce moisture levels.