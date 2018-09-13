CHICAGO (CBS) — An attempted traffic stop ended with a Cicero police officer getting shot four times near the Chicago-Cicero border.

A man with a concealed carry license was in his car when he saw that an officer was involved in a shootout. The civilian got out of his car and came to the defense of the officer.

“I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot several times,” the wounded officer, later identified as Luis Duarte, radioed to police dispatch.

According to Cicero Police, the incident happened when officers were conducting a routine traffic stop at I-55 and Cicero Avenue just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

“The vehicle refused to stop. Our officers were able to box the vehicle in,” stated Cicero Police Superintendent Jerry Chlada. “The subject immediately exited his vehicle and started shooting multiple rounds at our officer.”

Several of those rounds hit the 31-year-old officer, Luis Duarte. He was hit in his arm, leg, and stomach. Evidence markers were visible from Chopper 2 along Cicero Avenue. Bullets pierced through the windshield of a car.

Tonight a Cicero Police Officer was shot in the line of duty. He is a 31 year old, 4 yr veteran of our Department. Please keep our Officer, his family and our entire Department in your thoughts and your prayers. — Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) September 14, 2018

The alleged shooter started running and shooting at another nearby officer. That is when police say someone with a concealed carry permit got out of his car and stepped in.

“We were lucky to have a citizen on the street there who is a concealed carry holder. He also engaged in gun fire with this offender. He was struck one time,” Chlada stated.

The Town of Cicero’s President, Larry Dominick, thanked Chicago and Cicero officers for their handling of the incident.

“Our officer is doing pretty good for being shot several times,” Dominick said. “I’m thankful that armed man was in the right place at the right time to help this officer; especially that civilian who was concealed. He got out and started helping the police, which is something I got to be proud of.”

Officer Duarte underwent surgery at Mt. Sinai Hospital for his gunshot wounds. He was last listed in stable condition.

The man who shot the officer is in serious condition at a local hospital and is in Chicago Police custody.

A Cicero police officer has been shot during a police investigation in Chicago at I-55 and Cicero Ave. Officer condition is unknown. Please avoid the area and make way for emergency vehicles as intermittent closures will be in effect. pic.twitter.com/WdCcRpfKZg — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 13, 2018

#chicagopolice apprehended the offender. Please keep the wounded Cicero Officer in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/Xb2qgtDWEL — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) September 13, 2018

