CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cicero police officer was shot during a police investigation, according to Chicago Police.

The incident happened near 42nd Street and Cicero Avenue near I-55. A Cicero spokesperson said there was a shootout with Cicero and Chicago officers. The Cicero officer was shot several times and rushed to the hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

A Cicero police officer has been shot during a police investigation in Chicago at I-55 and Cicero Ave. Officer condition is unknown. Please avoid the area and make way for emergency vehicles as intermittent closures will be in effect. pic.twitter.com/WdCcRpfKZg — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 13, 2018

#chicagopolice apprehended the offender. Please keep the wounded Cicero Officer in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/Xb2qgtDWEL — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) September 13, 2018

Chicago Police say a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story…