CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cicero police officer was shot during a police investigation, according to Chicago Police.

The incident happened near 42nd Street and Cicero Avenue near I-55.  A Cicero spokesperson said there was a shootout with Cicero and Chicago officers.  The Cicero officer was shot several times and rushed to the hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

Chicago Police say a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story… 