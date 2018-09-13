(CBS) — The Netflix series “Insatiable,” a dark comedy about a high school girl who loses weight and becomes popular, has been renewed for a second season. A Netflix Twitter account announced the news on Wednesday.

“Insatiable” was hit with criticism even before its release, with naysayers saying that the show fat-shamed people. The series focuses on Patty, a high schooler who classmates call “Fatty Patty,” played by actress Debby Ryan. After Patty gets her jaw wired shut during the summer, she returns to school “hot.” In a voiceover in the trailer, Patty refers to herself as a “former fatty.” Social media users were especially upset that Ryan wears a fat suit for the role.

At the time, actress Alyssa Milano, series creator Lauren Gussis and Cindy Holland, vice president of original series at Netflix, told people to reserve their judgment for after the show’s release, hinting that their minds would change once they saw the context. But “Insatiable” was skewered by critics, earning an 11 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Some social media users suggested that viewers who “hate-watched” the show inadvertently contributed to its success.

hey idiots instead of hate watching insatiable why not watch – next gen

– stranger things

– okja

– disenchantment

– the meyerowitz stories

– girlboss

– the little prince you know stuff that’s good and deserves your attention — Sam (@Arielrocks5) September 13, 2018

insatiable being renewed is what happens when yall hate watch something. you might be watching it to complain but all netflix sees is their viewer numbers — 🏳️‍🌈wake me up inside *cant wake up* (@jacnaylors) September 12, 2018

y’all hate watching insatiable is what caused it to have a 2nd season but you’re gonna hate watch the 2nd season as well pic.twitter.com/DUaODintpu — chidera🇳🇬 (@chideraaye) September 13, 2018

Some Twitter users were unhappy about the renewal.

oof. netflix gave insatiable a second season yikes. — mermaid queen 🧜🏼‍♀️✨ (@MerQueenJude) September 13, 2018

Netflix renewed “Insatiable” for a season 2. that show doesn’t deserve to exist but you decided to give another season??

But Shadowhunters is still cancelled, wow. — lu,,, (@poeticlary) September 13, 2018

Insatiable is triggering trash and I am very sad about this 🔥💩https://t.co/F2VU5yDUfS — Carrie Wittmer🐻🍊 (@carriesnotscary) September 13, 2018

netflix renews insatiable (a widely hated, criticized, and controversial show) yet cancels love, sense8, gypsy, seven seconds and unbreakable kimmy schmidt? bye — josh (@cuddlesandcoke) September 13, 2018

But others defended the show.

y’all always complaining but never support your fave shows💀 and i bet you didn’t even watch insatiable bc it def deserves to be renewed — delicate? stream it 🏹 (@unspeaknow) September 13, 2018

Yaaay!! Insatiable has been renewed for season 2 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 — Mandy 🌚 (@MaPrLo) September 13, 2018

insatiable got picked up for season 2 i love life — ‏ً (@glowkarla) September 13, 2018

On the show, newly svelte, the teen is ready for payback against anyone who was mean to her. Disgraced attorney Bob Armstrong (played by Dallas Roberts) sees Patty’s potential as a beauty queen and takes her under his wing as he coaches her for beauty pageants. Alyssa Milano plays his wife, Coralee.

Milano defended the show and said, “We are not shaming Patty. We are addressing (through comedy) the damage that occurs from fat shaming. I hope that clears it up.”

Gussis, the creator of the show, tweeted a statement saying, “When I was 13, I was suicidal. My best friends dumped me, and I wanted revenge. I thought if I looked pretty on the outside, I’d feel like I was enough. Instead, I developed an eating disorder … and the kind of rage that makes you want to do dark things.” She said the show is a “cautionary tale.”

