CHICAGO (CBS)–A man who was shot by police outside of a Burger King in Maywood on Sunday night has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

A cell phone video taken Sept. 9 by a patron at a nearby Walgreens captured the suspect, 42-year-old Roderick Rozell Moss of Berwyn, being shot at by officers responding to a call of an armed robbery at the Burger King on the 40 block of East Lake Street.

Police acknowledged the incident and announced the charges against Moss in a statement issued Thursday.

“Officers gave chase, commanding him to stop at which point the offender produced a weapon and and an armed encounter between the offender and police ensued,” the statement says. “Officers discharged the weapon and shot the offender.”

Two officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution and were treated and released. Moss remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

Five employees were working at the restaurant when the robbery occurred, police said. Moss was seen fleeing in a black ski mask and all black clothing when police arrived.

The video footage shows a person thought to be Moss running near the Burger King around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night. He drops to the ground after gunshots are heard.

Witnesses said they saw an exchange of gunfire between a man and officers who responded to the area. Over a dozen shell casings could be seen in the street after the shooting.

Illinois State Police said their Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the incident. The two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave until further notice, police said.

Moss is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 14.