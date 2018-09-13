(CBS) — A woman received her money back from a cosmetic surgery center following a CBS 2 investigation.

Nicole Wildenhain paid Sono Bello almost $10,000 in cash to get a procedure to flatten her stomach, but her doctor told her not to have the surgery due to her high blood pressure.

When she asked Sono Bello for her money back, the company gave her a check the bank would not cash.

When she went to Wells Fargo in Schaumburg last weekend, she was told that the check might be fake.

Sono Bello issued her a new check this week. She was able to cash it at a local bank.

In a statement, Sono Bello said, “This was our error and we’ve apologized to her for the inconvenience.”

