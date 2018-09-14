(CBS)–Hurricane Florence is pummeling North Carolina Friday morning.
A web cam Friday morning is capturing the initial fury of the storm.
The camera is positioned on a lighthouse called The Frying Pan Tower. It is a Coast Guard station located 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina.
Here’s the latest timeline:
- Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at about 7:15 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said
- Florence weakened slightly to a strong Category 1 storm late Thursday and had 90 mph sustained winds early Friday, the center said
- Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds were occurring along the North Carolina coast, the center added
- “Catastrophic” freshwater flooding is expected over portions of the Carolinas
- The center said, “On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move further inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week.
- Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight. Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland
- As of 8 a.m., hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 80 miles from Florence’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles, the NHC said
- Nearly 1,500 flights have been canceled through Saturday
- Duke Energy in the Carolinas anticipates 1-to-3 million homes and businesses losing power
- 1.7 million people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuations orders, and more than 10 million people live in places under storm watches or warnings
