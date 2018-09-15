CHICAGO (CBS) — As police work to determine what caused a driver to crash into a construction zone and kill a worker, the victim’s family issues a call to all drivers.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has more from the family and their push for safety.

Dominic Caputo can’t help blame himself for what happened to his younger brother Frank.

“I feel helpless. I wish there was something I could have done,” said Caputo. “I tried to tell him be careful out there watch out especially at night, be careful. Last night I didn’t do it. I didn’t say ‘be careful.’ I didn’t call and say ‘watch out.’ And I sent him to work there.”

The 59-year-old was working as a certified flagger Friday night in the northbound lanes of I-294 just south of Touhy. Witnesses said a driver going 80 to 90 miles an hour hit the barricades, hit Caputo and his work van.

“Apparently the guy who was driving the vehicle totaled his car but apparently the air bag saved him he was able to walk to safety to the barrier wall,” said Caputo.

The father of three was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The public doesn’t seem to understand these are lives that are working out there,” said Caputo. “And they just fly by and they lose control of their cars. These guys are sitting ducks.”

Caputo said more needs to be done by the state to protect highway workers before someone else is killed.

“I run a lot of crews, a lot of construction crews. My biggest concern all the time is their safety,” he said. “I always tell the guys keep focus watch the traffic, don’t ever turn your back to traffic because those barrels will not stop a truck or a car.”

As for the driver, state police say he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Authorities are still investigating to see whether alcohol or drugs were involved.