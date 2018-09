CHICAGO (CBS) — A huge party takes place Saturday in Matteson for more than 100 kids with sickle cell anemia.

Olivia Shorter was named the 2018 Red Cross Blood Services Hero for her work helping other children just like her.

At noon the American Red Cross and other local businesses will throw a celebration bash to bring together children with sickle cell anemia and sickle cell trait for a day of fun, socialization and encouragement.