CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a beloved nurse who had recently gotten married continues to mourn after he was shot and killed on a porch on Chicago’s South Side.

Tanny Jackson III was shot multiple times in the chest Thursday night. He was standing on the porch at 95th and Woodlawn.

A relative drove him to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A neighbor who heard the gunshots called 911.

“It’s very sad, very sad. And I know everyone around here,” said Mike Gaitor. “He just got married.”

Witnesses said the shots came from a silver SUV.

No one is in custody.