CHICAGO (CBS)–An off-duty Chicago firefighter died overnight in an apparent drowning.

Fire crews responded to a call of a person in the water at Jackson Park Harbor, 6500 S. Richards, around midnight.

Divers searched the water and recovered a body around 5 a.m.

The man’s body has been identified as Captain Darryl Moore, 55.

Moore was apparently at a party on the lake when he fell off a boat.