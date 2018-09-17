CHICAGO (CBS) — Three fourth grade students are expected to be okay after a light pole fell on them while they were playing during recess at Butler Elementary School in Lockport Monday morning around 11 a.m.

The students are expected to be okay. One student fractured a rib.

All three students were picked up by their parents and evaluated at a local hospital.

The school district said it is investigating the situation. At this time, what caused the light pole to fall is unknown. School officials say they are happy the students do not have any life-threatening injuries and that they are okay.

William J. Butler Elementary School is part of the Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C. The district posted a message addressed to parents on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story…