CHICAGO (CBS)–A Corvette crashed into a building in north suburban Skokie on Sunday night, sending the driver to the hospital.

Emergency responders extricated the driver from the vehicle around midnight, and he was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, fire officials said. The car had struck a building at 3943 Oakton Street, according to the Skokie Fire Department.

“The vehicle did quite a bit of structural damage to the building,” said Skokie Battalion Fire Chief Jeff Hoeflich.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, fire officials said.

The crash left a large hole in the side of the office building.

The cause of the crash is unknown.