CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Service has a new stamp to honor America’s first responders.
Members of the Chicago Fire Department took part in a big reveal today.
The stamp pays homage to firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical service professionals and other emergency personnel.
The red figure represents a firefighter, the grey and EMS worker, and the blue a police officer.
Artist Brian Stauffer worked with art director and designer Antonio Alcalá and designer Ricky Altizer to create the stamp, the U.S. Postal service said.