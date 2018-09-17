CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Service has a new stamp to honor America’s first responders.

Members of the Chicago Fire Department took part in a big reveal today.

Thanks to @USPS for joining CFD and CPD to unveil a new stamp that honors First Responders. pic.twitter.com/STUAeIrKHq — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 17, 2018

The stamp pays homage to firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical service professionals and other emergency personnel.

The red figure represents a firefighter, the grey and EMS worker, and the blue a police officer.

Artist Brian Stauffer worked with art director and designer Antonio Alcalá and designer Ricky Altizer to create the stamp, the U.S. Postal service said.