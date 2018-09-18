16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
By Suzanne Le Mignot
VAMPIRE BATS are captured feeding on the blood of livestock and approaching prey at night while they are sleeping.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Animal and Rabies control issued a warning Tuesday after a 26th bat tested positive for the rabies virus so far this year.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports the sick animal was captured in Elk Grove.

The bat was found four days ago on the 1400 block of Circle Court in Elk Grove Village. Tests confirmed the bat had rabies.

Cook County Animal and Rabies Control, in an alert, encouraged homeowners to keep all pets on leashes while pets are outside, and to make sure their pets are vaccinated.

“A rabies vaccination is one of the most important vaccinations that we can do as veterinarians,” stated Dr. Leo Congenie of the Elk Grove Pet Clinic. “Rabies is something that is carried by any mammal, bats, even a possum. It’s something that can be transmitted to a pet, into a human, and can become actually a public health issue.”

If you see a bat or wild animal that looks sick, do not touch it and call your local Animal Control.