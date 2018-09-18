CHICAGO (CBS)—The family of Bettie Jones, the woman who was accidentally fatally shot by Chicago police Officer Robert Rialmo as her shot Quintonio LeGrier, is getting $16 million.

The City Council Finance Committee on Monday approved the payout. It still requires full City Council approval. If the full City Council approves the payment as expected Thursday, it would be among the largest settlements in city history for a shooting by a Chicago police officer.

Jones, 55, was in the stairwell of her apartment building in December 2015 when Officer Rialmo shot LeGrier while responding to a domestic disturbance at the home of the family, who lived in the upstairs apartment.

Rialmo has said LeGrier was charging at him with a baseball bat when he opened fire.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability ruled the shooting unjustified and recommended the firing of Rialmo.

He remains on paid desk duty, and the Chicago Police Board will soon decide whether he will keep his job with the police department.