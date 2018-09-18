CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cicero Police Officer, that was shot in the line of duty last week, has been released from the hospital after having multiple surgeries.

Cicero Police posted a picture of Officer Luis Duarte right before his release from the hospital.

Thank you all for your thoughts and your prayers. Officer Duarte is feeling much better and he is on the road to recovery. Thanks again for all the support! pic.twitter.com/7ThneKkyOz — Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) September 18, 2018

Chopper 2 flew over the southwest suburbs where family and friends are celebrating his homecoming.

Duarte had multiple surgeries to remove bullets from his leg after a suspect shot him during a routine traffic stop last week.

27-year-old Daniel Mageo of Long Beach, California has been charged with attempted murder.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Cicero Police Officer Recovering In The Hospital After Being Shot 4 Times

Cicero Police Officer Shot During Police Investigation

Alleged Cicero Cop Shooter Charged With Attempted Murder, Denied Bail