16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cicero Police Officer, that was shot in the line of duty last week, has been released from the hospital after having multiple surgeries.

Cicero Police posted a picture of Officer Luis Duarte right before his release from the hospital.

Chopper 2 flew over the southwest suburbs where family and friends are celebrating his homecoming.

Duarte had multiple surgeries to remove bullets from his leg after a suspect shot him during a routine traffic stop last week.

27-year-old Daniel Mageo of Long Beach, California has been charged with attempted murder.

