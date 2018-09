CHICAGO (CBS)–The second day of the murder trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke is underway. CBS 2 has live updates.

10 a.m: Judge Vincent Gaughan has banned video and audio recording from the courtroom as Van Dyke’s former partner Joseph Walsh testitfies.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez is in the courtroom.

Defense “These videos don’t show your perspective do they” Joseph Walsh: “Not at all” #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) September 18, 2018

“I believe I flinched..I didn’t realize it was happening…so it startled me” Walsh describes his reaction when partner JasonVanDyke began shooting at laquan McDonald @cbschicago — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) September 18, 2018

#VanDykeTrial : former partner Joseph Walsh being asked about dashcam video. “Did you observe anybody injured besides Laquan McDonald?” “No” @cbschicago — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) September 18, 2018

#JasonVanDyke's partner on the night Laquan McDonald was killed is the first witness called by the prosecution on Tuesday morning. His testimony is not being seen or heard anywhere outside of court as requested by the witness. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/guk78xOOdC — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) September 18, 2018