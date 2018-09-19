CHICAGO (CBS) — A priceless reaction was caught on video. An army veteran broke down in tears Tuesday after receiving a life-changing surprise.

TLS Veterans captured the moment their employee Ryan Jacobsen, a retired navy vet, handed over the car keys to army veteran Walter Stoller.

TLS Veterans, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help vets in need, said Stoller was under the impression that the organization was driving from their office in McHenry to deliver some canvases for him to paint in Rockford, where he resides.

“It really is wonderful. No one expects to be gifted a car, especially when you’ve been homeless with nothing,” said Laura Franz, LCSW, the executive director of TLS Veterans.

Ryan Jacobsen serves as the case manager who helped Stoller and another veteran out of homelessness. The two veterans now live together in a home in Rockford, where Jacobsen occasionally checks on them. The organization was alerted that the two did not have any method of transportation and partnered with RYCO Landscaping to donate the vehicle.

The video of the surprise donation was captured and posted to the TLS Veteran’s Facebook page with the caption, “Today we got to surprise an Army Veteran with a car donated by RYCO Landscaping! He thought we were delivering some canvas for him to do his painting. His reaction is priceless!”

For information how you can work with TLS Veterans to help a veteran in need, call 815.679.6667 or email info@tlsveterans.org.