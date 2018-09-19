16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (CBS) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Western Michigan mom who took her daughter’s iPhone after she got in trouble at school. It was a punishment that turned into an alleged crime for Jodie May of Grandville.

“I was just being a mom, a concerned parent and disciplining my daughter,” May told WOOD-TV.

The punishment in April led to theft charges, after May’s ex-husband complained to authorities that he owned the phone.  She was arrested in May faced a misdemeanor charge of larceny.

Just before a bench trial on Tuesday, prosecutors learned that the phone was owned by the daughter.

As a result, prosecutors requested that the charges be dismissed.

Grandville is located northwest of Holland, Mich., about 170 miles from Chicago.

 